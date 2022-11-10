Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.23 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 247,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,473. The stock has a market cap of $542.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.17. Kaman has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Kaman Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaman by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

