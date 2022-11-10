Karlton D. Johnson Sells 927 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

