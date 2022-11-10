Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.24) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.23). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $9,455,138. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 127,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,917.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 109,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

