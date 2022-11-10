Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.81

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $6.99. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 2,071 shares.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

