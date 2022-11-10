Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 2,416 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

