Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 144,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.05.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

