Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 10.4 %

RAD opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.