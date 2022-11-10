Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.