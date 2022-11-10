Keebeck Alpha LP Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.26. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.