Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $128,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.51 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

