Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $216,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $197,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE DAC opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

