Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $84,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $18,672,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,915 shares of company stock valued at $957,876. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

