Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AME stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

