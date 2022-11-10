Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,244 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

