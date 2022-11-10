Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Workday by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.32.

Shares of WDAY opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -173.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

