Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 15,067 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cerus by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Cerus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

