Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 487,866 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

COWZ stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 1,356,783 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

