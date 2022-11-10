Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.28. 16,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.