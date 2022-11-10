Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,408,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,092 shares in the company, valued at $766,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at $70,099.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,408,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,300,100 shares of company stock valued at $19,506,906 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,720. The stock has a market cap of $477.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

