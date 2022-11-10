Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

