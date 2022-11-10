KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 254.48% from the company’s current price.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 19.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in KemPharm by 162.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 5.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 302,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

