Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Keyera Stock Down 4.4 %

TSE:KEY opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.05. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.46.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

