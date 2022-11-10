Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

