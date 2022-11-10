Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Keyera Price Performance

KEY traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.35. 327,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$26.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.05.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

