Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.35. 327,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,429. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

