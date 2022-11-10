Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

