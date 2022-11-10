Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,555 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 384,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,175,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $357.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

