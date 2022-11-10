Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 86 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $8,777,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 25.6% during the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

ASML stock traded up $64.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $553.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

