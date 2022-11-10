Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $23.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.77. 121,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,814. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.44. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

