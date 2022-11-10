Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

