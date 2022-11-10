Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IZEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,592. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.31. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

