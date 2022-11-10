Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 16,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,071. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

