Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.