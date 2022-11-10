KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 376256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

