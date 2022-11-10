Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 81.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 513,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.