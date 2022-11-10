Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

ADRNY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 88,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.