Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

ADRNY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 88,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

