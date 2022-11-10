KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.29 million and a PE ratio of 93.64. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.25 million. Analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KP Tissue Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KPT shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.