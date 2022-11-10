Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Price Target Increased to €116.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €112.00 ($112.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KRNTY stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475. Krones has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

