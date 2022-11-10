L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.02. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

