Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:ACWV traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 219,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.