Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 362 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.57. 4,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.