Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.00 million-$247.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.01 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

