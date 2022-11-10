Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.16 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 377,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $86,441.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,680.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

