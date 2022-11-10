Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,617,530 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4,716.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $165,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 205,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

