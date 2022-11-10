Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 746,769 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Applied Materials worth $411,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $9.04 on Thursday, reaching $103.42. 476,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,804,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

