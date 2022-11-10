Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $465,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $553.94. 45,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.36 and a 200-day moving average of $478.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

