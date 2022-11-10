Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 146,168 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Fiserv worth $563,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.