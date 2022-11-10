Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,617,139 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.3% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $986,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $101.84. 111,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,069. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

