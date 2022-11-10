Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Billion Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,201 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of AON worth $1,352,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Shares of AON traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.95. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

