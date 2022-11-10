Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Billion Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,147,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,913,815 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Medtronic worth $1,449,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 261,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,058. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

